Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happy birthday Google! Search engine celebrates 20th anniversary with cute doodle

Tapping on the 'play' button on the doodle, leads to a YouTube video that shows popular searches over two decades across different languages, that includes Hindi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Search engine Google on September 27 marked its 20 years with a doodle that takes users down the memory lane.

While the technology giant was incorporated on September 4, 1998, it celebrates the occasion on September 27 every year.

This year's Google Doodle features alphabet-shaped balloons attached to a gift box with a 'play' option.

Tapping on the 'play' button on the doodle, leads to a YouTube video that shows popular searches over two decades across different languages, that includes Hindi.

In the past two decades, the artists on Google's Doodle team have created several doodles on various occasions.

On its 20th birth anniversary, the search engine also displayed notable doodles from Google.

On the official Twitter handle of Google, it presented 10 doodles saying, "#SearchIs20, which means we’ve had a whole lot of Doodles. Join us on a journey down #GoogleDoodle memory lane."

Google also announced its effort "to make information more accessible and useful for people everywhere."

In a blog post, the search engine said, "I wanted to share a first look at the next chapter of Search, and how we are working to make information more accessible and useful for people everywhere"

This next chapter is driven by three "fundamental shifts" in how Google thinks about Search. Google said that it is introducing new features to Search.

The new features will let users resume tasks where they left off and learn new interests and hobbies.

Google has said that it will make a shift from text to a "more visual way of finding information".
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Google #Technology #trends

