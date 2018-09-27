Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

In modern history, no individual company has had the kind of influence Google has had in shaping every aspect of contemporary life. In its infancy, Google was a conduit for the inquisitive to quench their thirst for information. It went on to dislodge other players in the market for search engines, establishing a monopoly on how people access the internet. After two decades of driving innovation, Google today has a finger in every pie baked in Silicon Valley. Despite foraying into other emerging technologies, Google has remained true to its roots. It continues to tweak its search algorithm to weed out malicious links, fake news, and other disruptive forces lurking in the dark recesses of the internet. As Google turns 20, we take a look at how it ingratiated itself with people all over the world, right up from its conception, to the teenage years, and beyond.