App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat’s Statue of Unity listed as one of ‘8 Wonders of SCO’

PM Modi had inaugurated the Statue of Unity in October 2018 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birthday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) listed the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity as one of the ‘Eight Wonders of SCO’. News of inclusion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial statue was shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 13.

Taking to Twitter, he commended the efforts put in by SCO to promote tourism in its member nations. Thanking the SCO, Jaishankar wrote:

The official Twitter handle of the ruling BJP congratulated Prime minister Narendra Modi for the feat, who had sanctioned the project.

The ‘Statue of Unity’ replaced the Spring temple of Buddha in China to become the tallest statue in the world, situated between Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat. It was erected by the BJP government to pay tribute to the ‘Iron Man of India’ and remember his contributions towards the freedom struggle of the country. Vallabhbhai Patel was independent India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister.

related news

PM Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in October 2018 to mark the stalwart’s 143rd birthday. Though the project was announced back in 2010, work on it began only in 2013 and took five years to finish.

Interestingly, a drive named the Statue of Unity Movement was started to collect funds for the construction of the memorial statue. Farmers were urged to donate their farming tools to contribute to the iron required to build the statue. When the project was first announced by PM Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, it was titled ‘Gujarat’s tribute to the nation’.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel #Shanghai Cooperation Organisation #Statue of Unity

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.