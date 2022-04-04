English
    Grammys 2022: 'Scammys' trends on Twitter after BTS fails to win award, fans furious

    Grammys 2022: Ever since BTS lost the Group Performance award to Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More" fans have shared their disappointment on social media. Many have also blamed the Grammys for using the K-pop band for ratings.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 04, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    BTS had channeled their inner James Bond for their performance on

    BTS had channeled their inner James Bond for their performance on "Butter" at the Grammys 2022. (Image credit: @RecordingAcad/Twitter)


    BTS fans -- better known as BTS Army -- are furious after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4.

    The band was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song "Butter” -- a number that they also performed during the awards night.

    Band members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and channeled James Bond for their performance.

    It also featured a flirty moment between V and fellow Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

    The award, however, was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”

    Ever since, BTS's fans, The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media.

    “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote.

    Another Twitter user who goes by the handle @boyscoutsbts7 commented, "We don't need to worry cause when we fall we know how to land.

    Some people get to be happy, let them be. Let's only remember happy moments from show but also I hate scammys grammys. We love you BTS."

    "Jungkook  said that he really caught that card at the beginning thrown by Taehyung. And RM confirmed by saying that they practiced a lot. These #scammys couldn't even shoot a normal performance," tweeted BTS fan @zh_ma_a.

    BTS fans are also blaming the Grammys for using the band for ratings.

    “F*** you Grammys. You did this to @BTS_twt twice! #scammys #GRAMMYs you are a joke, you stole that award from them once again and kept that category to the end just for your stupid ratings,” wrote Park Sara who goes by the handle @rxqn7.

    BTS Army's Taty of @Taty_dlas tweeted, "I’m literally speechless. BTS is straight carrying the industry right now and they do this s*** again?"

     
