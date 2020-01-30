App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government forms review committee to examine Indian Statistical Institute’s status

The panel will also assess the ability of the ISI's financial resources, revenue-generating activities, government grants, and available physical assets.

Carlsen Martin

The government has set up a Review Committee to evaluate the present status of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata. The committee will be headed by former Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director-general RA Mashelkar and will also include former chief statistician Pronab Sen. Apart from the six members, the panel compromises of four ex-officio members and one secretary.

The committee will review the functioning of ISI Kolkata and assess whether it fulfills its objectives as an institute of national importance. The Review Committee will examine the institute's performance over the last ten years and the scale of its research and non-research activities, according to an  Economic Times report.

The report quoted the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) notification, dated January 28, "The committee shall submit its report within six months from the date of issue of this notification."

Close

The panel would also recommend suitable measures, including restructuring or reorganising resource requirement to enable the institute to play a more active role in economic and social development requirements of the country.

related news

The report noted that the "terms of reference of the committee include a review of the non-research academic programmes" of the ISI, Kolkata. Course content, evaluation, fees, admission and incentivisation policy compromise of non-research academic programmes would be under review. It will also include collaboration with academic institutes within and outside the country as well as its administrative and governance structure.

The ministry said that the committee would, "review the extent and intensity of interaction/collaboration with government, industry and other organisations in the country, in contributing to country's economic and social development needs as also for meeting the supply-demand gap for statistical and analytical personnel."

The panel will also assess the ability of the ISI's financial resources, revenue-generating activities, government grants, and available physical assets – buildings, equipment and land –for the institute activities. After the review, it will conclude if any amendments to the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959 are necessary.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #ISI #MOSPI #Pronab Sen

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.