How to book cheap flight tickets using Google's new feature? A step-by-step guide

Travellers can avail the new feature on Google Flights, from this week. (Representational Photo).

Google's airline feature "Google Flights" has emerged as a useful tool for travellers to know out about the affordable flight tickets to reach their destination. In its latest update, the feature will now inform travellers as to when would be the right time to book flight tickets.

Here's everything you need to know about to book tickets on Google's new feature:







How does the new feature work?











Securing a price guarantee





The new Insights feature could inform a traveller that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before the flight's departure. Additionally, you might know that the cost of flight tickets might reduce as the takeoff time nears which could help you to wait before booking a flight.A Google blog post shared more details about the feature which said that travellers can see a colourful price guarantee badge which would provide confidence to the person who has booked the flight tickets that the cost won't decrease before departure.

"On some flight results, you'll see a colourful price guarantee badge, which means we're especially confident the fare you see today won't get any lower before departure. When you book one of these flights, we'll monitor the price every day before takeoff, and if the price does go down, we'll pay you back the difference via Google Pay," the blog post said.











What is the best time to book flights?







As per Google, a traveller is likely to find deals in early October for trips beginning in mid-December. In 2023, the average costs can be lowest 71 days before departure. This is a big change as compared to 2022, when the average prices were the lowest 22 days before departure.

Also read: Google wants you to never overpay for a flight again