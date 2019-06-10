App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Stadia price, games, requirements and release date confirmed

The Stadia Pro subscription will start at $10 a month and will include a set of free games.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With E3 2019 less than a week away, Google has finally confirmed several details about its cloud gaming platform. Stadia will be capable of running AAA titles on a smartphone or smart TV with a strong Internet connection.

Here’s everything we know about Google Stadia so far –

The Stadia Pro subscription will start at $10 a month and will include a set of free games. The free-tier, Stadia Base subscription will launch in 2020 and won’t include any games, which means you’ll have to purchase games separately. Destiny 2 is currently the only game included in the Stadia Pro subscription.

Google Stadia will allow users to play games in different resolution settings depending on the Internet connection. Streaming games on Stadia at 720p/60fps will require a 10 Mbps connection, while 1080p/60fps gaming will require a 20 Mbps connection.

Stadia Base subscribers won’t have access to 4K gaming, but if you were to opt for a Stadia Pro subscription 4K/60fps gaming would require a 35 Mbps connection.

Gaming at 720p on Stadia only offers Stereo sound, while going up to 1080p and 4K comes with the added benefit of 5.1 surround sound and HDR support.

Stadia will include a line up of 31 games at launch.

  1. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

  2. Doom Eternal

  3. Doom (2016)

  4. Rage 2

  5. The Elder Scrolls Online

  6. Wolfenstein: Youngblood

  7. Destiny 2

  8. Get Packed

  9. Grid

  10. Metro Exodus

  11. Thumper

  12. Farming Simulator 19

  13. Baldur’s Gate III

  14. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

  15. Football Manager

  16. Samurai Shodown

  17. Final Fantasy XV

  18. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

  19. Rise of the Tomb Raider

  20. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

  21. NBA 2K

  22. Gylt

  23. Mortal Kombat 11

  24. Darksiders Genesis

  25. Borderlands 3

  26. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

  27. Just Dance

  28. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

  29. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

  30. Trials Rising

  31. The Crew

Google will add more titles from Capcom, EA, and Rockstar, promising more games over the course of E3.

Google Stadia will launch in November 2019 in Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the USA.

At launch, users will be able to access Stadia on a Chromecast Ultra, Google Chrome, the Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, and 3a XL. Google has also confirmed that Stadia will come to other mobile devices in the future.

Consumers can pre-order the Stadia Founders Edition for $129, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, limited edition Night Blue Stadia controller, Destiny 2 and three months of Stadia Pro for two users. Ordering the Founder Edition also gets players first dibs on a Stadia name.

The Stadia controller can also be purchased separately for $70 and is available in Clearly White, Wasabi and Just Black colours.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #gaming #Google #Technology

