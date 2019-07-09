Google Pixel 4 renders reveal no-notch design, triple rear camera unit

Last month, Google decided to put some rumours to rest by uploading a teaser image of the Pixel 4. The Mountain View giant has not yet teased the front of Pixel 4, leaving it open to multiple speculations. A renowned tipster has now leaked the render images of Pixel 4, which suggest that Google could get rid of the notch.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has uploaded 3D renders of the Pixel 4XL. The images reveal the design of Pixel 4 XL from all sides, with the front carrying a traditional bezel at the top and bottom.

Google has been on the receiving end for the tall, wide notch on the Pixel 3 XL. The company may be doing away with the notch and instead go back to a smaller top and chin bezel. With the slightly smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 2 XL, OnLeaks stated that the Pixel 4 XL could come with a 6.25-inch display.

At the top, there are dual cameras for selfies and two unknown sensors. OnLeaks reported that there is a large hollow on the right side of the earpiece, which could possibly be for the Soli Radar components for non-touch based gesture interactions or a Face ID-type module. Rumours suggest that Google could house infrared sensors on Pixel 4.

At the back, the Pixel 4 XL could have a triple camera setup with an iPhone 11-like square camera bump. The Pixel 4 XL is said to come with triple cameras with LED flash and microphone inside the camera unit. Based on a previous leak, it is rumoured that Pixel 4 XL could have a secondary telephoto lens with optical zoom.

The remaining sides of the Pixel 4 XL remain the same as every other Pixel. power and volume buttons on the right, and the USB Type-C port at the bottom. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which suggests that the Pixel 4 XL could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.