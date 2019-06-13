Google teases Pixel 4 with dual cameras and no fingerprint scanner

Search engine giant Google has taken everyone by surprise by officially revealing the first look of its upcoming Pixel 4. Google shared an image on its official Twitter handle to tease the back panel of its flagship device.



Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1

The internet has been flooded with several leaks and renders of the Pixel 4. Google probably decided to put some of these rumours to rest and unveiled the Pixel 4’s design.

The image confirms a recent report that stated Pixel 4 would come with a square-shaped camera block to house the lenses. Inside the block, there are two sensors placed side-by-side with the LED flash situated at the bottom. The third unknown sensor is placed at the top inside the camera unit. With the first announcement, Google has confirmed that Pixel 4 would be the first Pixel device to house two cameras at the back.

Google’s first teaser also confirms that there would be no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on Pixel 4. This could mean that the Mountain View company could opt for the highly-speculated 3D face-unlock or an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Android-maker has not released the front-view of Pixel 4, but from what we know so far, it could come with a notch for the front cameras and other sensors. Initial reports were stating that Google would go for a Galaxy S10-like punch-hole display for Pixel 4.

Popular tipster OnLeaks shared the front panel’s render image based on “early prototyping schematics”. The not-so-clear render image showed Pixel 4 having a notch for the ear-piece.

Keeping the leaks aside, Google’s strategy to unveil its upcoming four months before the official launch is quite surprising. This could possibly hamper the sales of its current flagship Pixel 3, which has already been facing poor sales.

It could also be a move to get the attention of many by showcasing what the next device looks like rather than it getting torrented by many online rumours.

Pixel 4 would launch later in October, which is the typical launch cycle for the Made-by-Google smartphone.