Google Pixel 4 early renders suggest that it could come with more than one rear cameras

After the launch of Pixel 3a, the rumour mill has shifted its focus on Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Pixel 4. The device will supposedly embrace a punch-hole display, as per previous leaks.

The latest leaks-update suggests that Pixel 4 could come with a square-shaped camera unit like the 2019 iPhone.



And here comes your very first glimpse at the #Google #Pixel4 in form of gorgeous 5K renders based upon early prototyping schematics, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gjbtMlybdg (Please read the full story before reacting in order to make educated comments) pic.twitter.com/ZZAiseB9WP

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 10, 2019

Renowned tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has uploaded render images of Pixel 4 based on “early prototyping schematics”.

Starting with the rear panel, the most significant change is the presence of a square-shaped block for the camera unit. OnLeaks suggests that Pixel 4 could have two cameras, if not three at the rear.

The block could also have the LED flash unit placed inside it. So far, all Pixel devices have come with a single rear camera and it would the first time Google could opt for dual or even triple camera setup for Pixel 4.

In the render images, it can be seen that the rear fingerprint scanner found on Pixel 3 is also missing. This could possibly mean that Google could embed an in-display fingerprint scanner for Pixel 4 or could go the Apple-way and offer 3D face unlock.

Design of the front panel is not clearly visible in the images. There is an earpiece cut-out visible at the top, which suggests that Pixel 4 could continue having a notch. This is contrary to several other reports that claimed the Pixel 4 could come with a punch-hole display for the front cameras.

PriceBaba further said that Pixel 4 would not come with dual front-facing speakers. Instead, Google could place the speakers at the bottom on either side of the USB Type-C port. The power and volume buttons would be on the right side of the phone, leaving its left-side completely blank. Lastly, Pixel 4 would not come with the 3.5mm headphone jack, as per the report.