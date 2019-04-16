App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, another mysterious device spotted

As we get closer to the launch month, leaks have started surfacing that reveal some information about the next Google flagships.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News

Google is a few months away from launching the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL later this year in September. As we get closer to the launch month, leaks have started surfacing that reveal some information about the next Google flagships. In the latest leak news, a report by 9to5Google reveals the codenames of both the upcoming Pixel devices that are in works.

The report takes cues from a commit that was uploaded to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for fixing the Android SELinux policy. SELinux is a security module for Linux Kernel that is fine-tuned as per each device. The developer, while trying to explain the issue they were working on, gave a list of internal files that showed errors. The list consisted of eight codenames including two from Panasonic, and the rest from Google. Out of these six, codenames of Pixel devices namely Marlin (Pixel XL), Wahoo (Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL), Crosshatch (Pixel 3XL) and Bonito (Pixel 3a XL) are already known.

The remaining two codenames, Coral and Needlefish are said to be the codenames of Pixel 4 and a mysterious device. The developer confirmed the codename for Pixel 4 with the help of the latest beta version Google app. The code also revealed a slightly unusual codename called ‘Flame’ for Pixel 4 XL. This is unusual as Google is known to give marine-life/fish names to its devices. Recently, a ‘Google Coral’ was spotted in a benchmark test with Snapdragon 855 SoC AND 6GB RAM. 

There is no information currently about the third device with the codename Needlefish. The report suggests that Needlefish may be a standalone device running some form of Android.

The Pixel 4 devices would launch in September after the rumoured launch of Pixel 3a and 3a XL which have been doing rounds on the internet. Google accidentally confirmed the launch of these devices on the Google Play Developer Console. The Lite variants of Google’s current flagship are expected to be launched in May.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Google #Google Pixel 4 #Pixel 4 XL

