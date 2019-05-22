App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 could come with punch-hole display and no physical buttons

Google has filed a patent for a display with punch-hole for housing the dual-front cameras and dual stereo speakers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Google's next flagship smartphone Pixel 4 is a few months away from its official launch. The smartphone has been leaked multiple times online that speculate what Google’s next-best smartphone would have in store for its fans. A report has surfaced online that suggests the Pixel 4 would not have any physical buttons.

According to Front Page Tech, Pixel 4 would not have any physical buttons. The YouTube channel states that Google would instead incorporate capacitive touch keys on the next-generation Pixel smartphones. Currently, the Android device includes volume rocker and power buttons. 

Slashleaks further reported that Google has filed a patent for a display with punch-hole for housing the dual-front cameras and dual stereo speakers. This is the second such report that claims the Pixel 4 to go button-less and have a punch-hole display.

What we know so far is that the Pixel 4 has a codename ‘Coral’ whereas the bigger Pixel 4 XL is codenamed ‘Flame’. Along with the third, a third mysterious device with the codename ‘Needlefish’ was also spotted running on some form of Android.

Recently, a device with the codename ‘Coral’ was spotted with Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM. Both the devices are said to come with dual front cameras and dual-stereo speakers.

Google is expected to officially launch the devices in October at the ‘Made by Google’ event.

First Published on May 22, 2019 06:03 pm

