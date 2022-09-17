English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | PM Modi Launches New National Logistics Policy On His Birthday
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google accidentally paid Rs 2 crore to a hacker. What happened next

    A self-described hacker randomly received $250,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) from Google last month

    Sanya Jain
    September 17, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

    A self-described hacker randomly received $250,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) from Google last month. Sam Curry had no idea why the tech giant supposedly handed a quarter of a million dollars over to him.

    “It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google," Curry tweeted on Tuesday. He shared a screenshot of the transaction on the microblogging platform.

    According to Newsweek, Curry is a staff security engineer Yuga Labs in Omaha, Nebraska. He said he dabbles in bug bounty hunting –which is when several companies offer monetary rewards to individuals who find bugs or security gaps in their software.

    Curry said he had done bug bounty hunting for Google in the past, but could not find a connection between that and his recent windfall.

    Close

    Related stories

    The mystery was cleared up when Google confirmed to NPR that it had made the payment accidentally, blaming it on human error.

    “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error. We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it,” a Google spokesperson told NPR.

    Curry said he had not yet spent any of the $250,000 he received, which is just as well because the Google spokesperson confirmed the company intends to get it back.
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Google
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.