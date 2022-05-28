English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Full refund guaranteed: Cruise's bizarre promise if it disappears in the Bermuda Triangle

    According to the advertisement, guests can enjoy an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottomed boat.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Passengers can undertake their journey to the Bermuda Triangle on the Norwegian Prima liner in March next year. (Image: @ancientaliencruise/Facebook)

    Passengers can undertake their journey to the Bermuda Triangle on the Norwegian Prima liner in March next year. (Image: @ancientaliencruise/Facebook)

    The mystery of the Bermuda triangle has confounded millions giving rise to innumerable conspiracy theories over decades. Banking on this, a cruise has offered a “full refund” to passengers if the ship “disappears” in a bizarre marketing move.

    Ancient Mysteries, the cruise, on its website has posted an advertisement about this trip from New York City to Bermuda.

    The ad reads: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 per cent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

    Passengers can undertake their journey to the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner in March next year.

    According to the advertisement, guests can enjoy an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottomed boat. There will be interactions, presentations and Q&A sessions with experts and authors on the cruise as well.

    The bizarre cruise is costly. Passengers have to scoop out over $1830 to embark on the journey in a cabin on the ship.

    The Bermuda Triangle has been named the culprit behind several disappearances of people and aircraft over the years. One theory goes that the electromagnetic field under that Bermuda Triangle causes compasses to fail and aircraft or ships to crash or get lost.

    Many conspiracy theorists have pointed at aliens, wormholes and supernatural phenomena as the cause behind the disappearances in the infamous region.

    The 5,00,000 km square area in the Atlantic Ocean has baffled scientists for decades.75 planes and hundreds of ships have reportedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances while crossing the Bermuda Triangle.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bermuda Triangle #Bermuda Triangle cruise #Bermuda Triangle mystery
    first published: May 28, 2022 06:12 pm
