Indian-origin FTX executive Nishad Singh pleads guilty in crypto case

Nishad Singh serves as Director of Engineering at FTX (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Indian-origin Nishad Singh, who was part of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle that ran his crypto empire FTX, pleaded guilty to US criminal charges on Tuesday, and agreed to cooperate with the investigation into Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported.

Nishad Singh, 27, served as Director of Engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto exchange saw a remarkable reversal in fortune amid worsening solvency problems.

"I am unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this," Singh said, adding that he knew by mid-2022 that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, was borrowing FTX customer funds, and customers were not aware. He said that he would forfeit proceeds from the scheme.

Singh, an ex Facebook employee, was among the nine housemates of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a Coindesk report. The group lived and worked together in a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas, from where they ran FTX.

He pleaded guilty of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States by violating campaign finance laws, Reuters reported.