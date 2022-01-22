MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Free meal for Canada man who walked to restaurant in heavy snow only to find it closed

Nicey's Eatery, a restaurant in Toronto, said they were terribly sorry they were closed. “To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you".

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
The man was seen on CCTV footage falling to his knees in disappointment after finding Nicey's Eatery, a Toronto restaurant closed. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Nicey's Eatery)

The man was seen on CCTV footage falling to his knees in disappointment after finding Nicey's Eatery, a Toronto restaurant closed. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Nicey's Eatery)


A man in Canada walked to a restaurant in heavy snow only to find it closed. A video of him dropping to his knees in disappointment is being widely shared on social media.

The clip shows the man making his way to the restaurant in Toronto in Canada in thigh-deep snow. On seeing the eatery shut, he falls to his knees. At this point, he is half-buried in snow.

The episode was caught on the restaurant’s CCTV camera. The restaurant apologised to man in an Instagram post on January 18.

“To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you,” the restaurant, named Nicey's Eatery, said. “We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon.”

Close

Related stories

The restaurant offered the man free food. “Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us,” it added.

Nicey's Eatery owner Valerie Lai told Global News that she had kept the restaurant shut to so her staff would be safe from a blizzard. Lai added that she was in disbelief watching CCTV footage of the man.

Lai promised the customer would get a free meal on his next visit to her restaurant.

“The meal, the drink, the appetizer, the dessert, rum cake or even a beer, if he drinks,” she told Global News. Just make sure that he gets his meal. And I think maybe he wanted to come because he wanted an island experience to take something home to feel like he escaped the cold. But obviously we disappointed him and I’m really sorry that happened.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Canada #food #restaurants #snow
first published: Jan 22, 2022 05:46 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.