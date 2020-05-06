App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, Asian men make up for most of Google's fresh hires this year

Asian men made up 32.4-percent of new US employees at the Mountain View-based search giant, edging ahead of white men who compromised 30.1-percent of the workforce.

Carlsen Martin

Google LLC first released the demographic breakdown of its workforce in 2014, a good 16 years since its inception in 1998. While white men have always represented the largest group of new hires for the tech giant in the United States, this year has turned out to be an exception.

According to Google's 2020 Diversity Annual Report, Asian men made up 32.4 percent of new US employees at the Mountain View-based search engine giant, edging ahead of white men who compromised 30.1-percent of the workforce. Google LLC is the biggest company in parent company Alphabet Inc.'s portfolio and is worth an estimated USD 922 billion.

For the first time since 2014, Asian men represent Google's largest group of hires in the US. Over the last six years, the company has become less dominated by white men, although they still hold the majority of leadership roles in the company at 49.1 percent. Last year, Asian women also overtook white women among new Google hires in the US for the first time.

Close

Women currently make up 31.6-percent of Google's workforce in the United States, up from 29-percent in 2014. Asian employees at Google in the US have been primarily hired for technical roles. Last year, 55.5 percent of Asians were hired for technical roles at the company, up from 38.6 percent in 2014. 38.7 percent of white men and women were recruited for technical positions in the US last year, down from 57.8 percent in 2014.

related news

Representation of other groups in Google has also steadily increased. Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders made up 0.8 percent of Google's US workforce, a percentage that has held steady since 2106.

The American City Business Journals reports that Google's demographic breakdown is roughly in line with the tech industry more broadly.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Google

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.