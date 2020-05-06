In a first, Asian men make up for most of Google's fresh hires this year

Google LLC first released the demographic breakdown of its workforce in 2014, a good 16 years since its inception in 1998. While white men have always represented the largest group of new hires for the tech giant in the United States, this year has turned out to be an exception.

According to Google's 2020 Diversity Annual Report, Asian men made up 32.4 percent of new US employees at the Mountain View-based search engine giant, edging ahead of white men who compromised 30.1-percent of the workforce. Google LLC is the biggest company in parent company Alphabet Inc.'s portfolio and is worth an estimated USD 922 billion.

For the first time since 2014, Asian men represent Google's largest group of hires in the US. Over the last six years, the company has become less dominated by white men, although they still hold the majority of leadership roles in the company at 49.1 percent. Last year, Asian women also overtook white women among new Google hires in the US for the first time.

Women currently make up 31.6-percent of Google's workforce in the United States, up from 29-percent in 2014. Asian employees at Google in the US have been primarily hired for technical roles. Last year, 55.5 percent of Asians were hired for technical roles at the company, up from 38.6 percent in 2014. 38.7 percent of white men and women were recruited for technical positions in the US last year, down from 57.8 percent in 2014.

Representation of other groups in Google has also steadily increased. Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders made up 0.8 percent of Google's US workforce, a percentage that has held steady since 2106.

