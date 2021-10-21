MARKET NEWS

Storyboard | Shamsuddin Jasani joins Wunderman Thompson as CEO, South Asia

Shamsuddin Jasani (Shams) will report to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO - International, Wunderman Thompson.

Storyboard
October 21, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Wunderman Thompson has roped in Shamsuddin Jasani as its chief executive officer, South Asia. Jasani joins from Dentsu International’s digital marketing agency Isobar. He was a core team member of Isobar India when it was launched in 2018. In his current role, Shams will report directly to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO - International of Wunderman Thompson.

Commenting on his new assignment, Jasani said, “It’s a great honour but an even greater responsibility to join such an iconic brand as Wunderman Thompson, with an amazing legacy. I am really excited to not only continue this legacy but to take it to greater heights with the combination of creative, data, commerce and technology. I believe at Wunderman Thompson we have all the ingredients to be the partner of choice for the growth and transformation of brands and business in India.”

Sturgeon said, “We are pleased to have Shams join our Wunderman Thompson leadership, and believe he is the natural successor to continue propelling our South Asia business forward.”

Tarun Rai, who served as Wunderman Thompson’s chairman and group CEO South Asia, has got a new role. Rai will now be the executive director, strategic initiatives, APAC. The appointment will be effective from January 1, 2022. In his new role, Rai will help to accelerate growth across the many countries of the region after spending 25 years in the Indian advertising ecosystem. He will also report Sturgeon.

Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
Tags: #Advertising #appointments #Shamsuddin Jasani #Storyboard #Wunderman Thompson #Wunderman Thompson South Asia
first published: Oct 21, 2021 08:14 pm

