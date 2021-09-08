Storyboard | Exits and leadership changes in Dentsu International India continue

Dentsu ad website (Source: ShutterStock)

High-profile exits continue at Dentsu International India with Haresh Nayak, president of Posterscope Asia Pacific, and Sahil Arora, SVP & Head of CSR, Indeed, Dentsu India, leaving the group.

In April 2020, Nayak was promoted to president of the advertising company’s out-of-home division Postercope. He was also holding the additional post of managing director of the agency.

The company also announced that its OOH businesses will be aligned to Amplifi, Dentsu's supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Divya Karani, who is currently chief executive officer of Dentsu Media South Asia and CEO of Dentsu X India.

Storyboard was the first to report that Karani will be given additional responsibilities at the group.

Agency insiders told Storyboard that Karani has been a “top performer” for the network.

“This could also give her a chance to lead India operations of the network,” said a former senior executive of the company on condition of anonymity.

However, in a previous email response to Storyboard's queries on this matter, a Dentsu spokesperson said, “We don't respond to market speculations.”

In an official statement, the company said, the realignment of divisions is in line with the “global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world." “Dentsu India 2.0” is to “simplify” and “transform” businesses.

In the past few weeks, seven other senior executives left Dentsu International India. Four of these executives ran digital entities and divisions. The group's digital marketing solutions companies contribute nearly 50% of total revenue.

Multiple company and industry sources close to these development told Storyboard more changes are expected as the Japanese advertising group accelerates the transformation and consolidates its operations in India in the coming days.