you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Storyboard | Exits and leadership changes in Dentsu International India continue

Joining the departure list are Posterscope’s Haresh Nayak and Dentsu India’s CSR SVP & head Sahil Arora. Divya Karani gets additional mandate

Priyanka Nair
September 08, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
Dentsu ad website (Source: ShutterStock)


High-profile exits continue at Dentsu International India with Haresh Nayak, president of Posterscope Asia Pacific, and Sahil Arora, SVP & Head of CSR, Indeed, Dentsu India, leaving the group.

In April 2020, Nayak was promoted to president of the advertising company’s out-of-home division Postercope. He was also holding the additional post of managing director of the agency.

Read: Dentsu India hit by series of top-level exits

The company also announced that its OOH businesses will be aligned to Amplifi, Dentsu's supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Divya Karani, who is currently chief executive officer of Dentsu Media South Asia and CEO of Dentsu X India.

Storyboard was the first to report that Karani will be given additional responsibilities at the group.

Agency insiders told Storyboard that Karani has been a “top performer” for the network.

“This could also give her a chance to lead India operations of the network,” said a former senior executive of the company on condition of anonymity.

However, in a previous email response to Storyboard's queries on this matter, a Dentsu spokesperson said, “We don't respond to market speculations.”

In an official statement, the company said, the realignment of divisions is in line with the “global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world." “Dentsu India 2.0” is to “simplify” and “transform” businesses.

Also Read: Santosh Padhi quits Taproot Dentsu

In the past few weeks, seven other senior executives left Dentsu International India. Four of these executives ran digital entities and divisions. The group's digital marketing solutions companies contribute nearly 50% of total revenue.

Multiple company and industry sources close to these development told Storyboard more changes are expected as the Japanese advertising group accelerates the transformation and consolidates its operations in India in the coming days.
Priyanka Nair
Tags: #Dentsu #Haresh Nayak #Sahil Arora #Storyboard
first published: Sep 8, 2021 10:30 pm

