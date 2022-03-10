National Safety Week 2022: How frontline workers at power Discoms navigate safety challenges

Tata Power - DDL line workers. On March 4, 2022, Tata Power – DDL celebrated ‘Lineman Diwas’ at the company’s learning centre in Rohini, New Delhi, to recognise the efforts of the linemen in the face of Covid-19.

Anand K., an ex-lineman who hails from a village in Jharkhand, recalls the time he worked in this profession. “It was like walking on eggshells every single day,” he shares, adding that in the absence of any safety and security measures, he chose to give up the ‘risky’ job.

“My family would be on the edge all the time. I live with my wife and son, and at that point, my child was only two years old. I would be out for long hours, when my wife needed me the most. Moreover, she was perpetually living in fear, wondering if I would return home every night. Five years ago, there were hardly any safety protocols in place, and linemen would lose their lives all the time. Today, I work as a security guard and have a more stable life,” he says.

There are many like Anand, who go through this ordeal, every single day. There was recent news of a Kanpur-based lineman Lakhan Dwivedi being electrocuted, and succumbing to his injuries. The engineers he worked with had entrusted him with the responsibility to fix a fault in a pole. He had asked the authorities at the Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO) to shut down the line before he began work. While he was assured of his safety, no action was really taken. Dwivedi died, leaving his family members angry and anguished at the situation.

Covid-19 has only worsened the situation, as linemen have had to battle the challenges caused by the virus, along with the other risks to their personal safety. With work from home taking over our lives, there has been a rising burden on Discoms (electricity distribution companies) to provide a constant stream of electricity. These forgotten heroes have been at the forefront, dealing with excruciatingly long working hours to ensure smooth functioning in the country, even in the face of adversity.

“We understand that a lot of systems, essential services, and people working from home are dependent on us for carrying out their work smoothly. Without us, the system fails, but people should follow all rules and stay at home as much as possible,” says Narender, a lineman with Tata Power – Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL).

At the end of National Safety Week 2022, we ask a big question: are the top Discoms doing enough to protect these linemen?

A day in the life of a lineman

The last two years have been particularly hard for those who have been out in the field. Covid-19 shook economies across the globe, affecting business across quarters. As the world was cooped up at home to stay protected from the virus, linemen across the country found themselves on a battlefield.

“Depending on my shift, I would step out for my duty for 8-10 hours. While the last two years have been extremely challenging for all of us, I feel there is a silver lining. It has taught us the importance of taking additional precautions, staying safe, and supporting each other,” says Bablu, a lineman with Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Limited (PVVNL).

Work from home may not be a novel concept, but it was only during the pandemic that the model gained acceptance to ensure business continuity. As homes turned into makeshift workspaces, there was a consistent need for power. While we were going about our days, hopping from one virtual meeting to another, it was these linemen who were working behind the scenes.

“A typical day in the life of a lineman starts with a 5-minute daily briefing on safety norms, ensuring all the safety protocols are in place. They also attend to complaints, undertake routine maintenance work, and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the company’s 1.8 million consumers,” shares Siddharth Singh — Chief, Corporate Affairs, Tata Power – DDL, adding that every zone was responsible for providing power supply to nearly 30,000 consumers, including emergency services like hospitals, testing labs, and pharmacies, etc.

Ravinder, another lineman with Tata Power – DDL, is filled with pride that he could make his “little” contribution during the pandemic. While he missed his family, he made sure he stayed in touch with them through regular video calls. “What we do is important, since we are a part of the essential services. How could I leave behind my responsibilities and go home?” he says.

Breakdown maintenance, pole leakage, and handling emergency complaints are some of the routine tasks these linemen attend to. Electrocution, falling from a height, and being exposed to extreme weather conditions are some of the many risks these linemen are exposed to. With Covid-19 came another challenge, of being socially distanced from other people, when visiting houses with positive cases. But these linemen stayed unfazed even then!

Stepping up safety measures

Winds of change have certainly begun to blow, and there are certain Discoms like Tata Power – DDL that adhere to the highest safety standards for employees and customers.

Tata Power – DDL, for instance, practices an Integrated Safety Management approach, which focuses on people, processes, systems, technology, and facilities.

“Integrated Safety Management is supported by the leadership and employee commitment at all levels. Special training programs are customised for the field staff to enhance their competencies and skill sets. The company has also undertaken a series of initiatives like creating a small batch of emergency staff, training on proper usage of safety equipment, dividing teams into categories, so they don’t come in contact with each other. Regular briefings were given to them, vehicle sanitisation was done regularly, boarding and lodging arrangements were made for linemen at zonal offices for those residing at a distance, to minimize exposure,” shares Singh.

In the face of the pandemic, each field worker was provided safety gloves, masks, sanitiser, PPE kits (for containment zones), etc. Covid-19 vaccine doses were also administered to all the frontline workers to ensure their safety.

“The importance of ‘Safe Operational Practices’ is ingrained in the company culture... The company protects the interests of its employees by providing them with appropriate and up-to-date training and access to development programs,” Singh says.

On March 4, 2022, Tata Power – DDL celebrated ‘Lineman Diwas’, at the company’s learning centre in Rohini, New Delhi, to recognise the efforts of the linemen in the face of Covid-19.

Jayendra Gupta, Superintending Engineer – MM, PVVNL, says that as an organisation, they have ensured the safety of their employees at every stage, right from complying with all protocols to facilitating Covid vaccination doses in a timely manner. “We truly value their commitment, especially during the pandemic which was unusually demanding,” he adds.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has also undertaken safety training for their electricians and linemen, to ensure up-to-date practices. The Discom has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Havells India to conduct training for frontline workers on everything from home automation and internal house wiring, to prevention of short circuits and electrical fires.

An email has been sent to BRPL to know more. This story will be updated with their response.

The future

Although some of the top Discoms in the country are trying to step up and ensure the safety of their workforce, there’s also another promising change on the cards — the induction of women in the team.

As many companies seek to diversify the workplace, it’s an excellent time for women to enter the trade. This Linemen Diwas, we have recruited two female lineworkers in our workforce. Gradually, we plan to increase the numbers. These women will inspire more women to take up this profession and set great examples,” says Singh.