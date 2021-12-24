How to make bar-like cocktails at home for your Christmas and year-end parties

Many more people are venturing beyond the cocktails they would normally mix for guests, to explore novel, intense flavours, infusing their drinks with spicy, smoky, super-sweet, and bitter tastes.

The cocktails-at-home trend—the lockdowns over the last year-and-a-half really fanned the desire to enjoy a bar-like experience at home—has led to several innovations. From cocktail mixers to edible perfumes and ginger ales, there are so many choices of ingredient to mix yourself a well-deserved drink.

All you need to do is find which recipe works best for you, add the right mix and ingredients, and making sophisticated bar-like cocktails at home becomes an easy breezy task.

Here's our guide to make-at-home cocktails for your Christmas/year-end at-home festive celebrations:

Christmas Stollen by Yangdup Lama

Stollen

Ingredients



45ml cinnamon-infused bourbon whiskey



90ml Jimmy’s Whisky sour mix



How to mix



To infuse the whiskey, take the desired amount of whiskey in a glass bottle or jar and leave a cinnamon stick in it overnight or for longer.



Shake the ingredients with lots of ice and serve over ice.



Garnish the cocktail with an orange peel and a cinnamon stick.



Mixologist: Yangdup Lama, head of Product and Mixology, Jimmy’s Cocktails

ExpressOak

EspressOak

Ingredients



30ml Oaken Glow



30ml Espresso



A spoonful (120 - 150ml) of vanilla ice cream



How to mix



Mix all the ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker).



Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.



Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

Ingredients



40ml Absolut Vodka



20ml Kahlua



20ml of Espresso



3 whole coffee beans



How to mix



Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all the ingredients.



Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.



Garnish with coffee beans.



Grape Carrot Mojito by G. Ravi Kiran.

Grape Carrot Mojito

Ingredients



10 Black grapes



100ml Carrot Juice



30ml White rum



20g Orange chunks



20g Brown sugar



Crushed ice



8 mint leaves



How to mix



Take a long glass. Add grapes, orange chunks, mint leaves and brown sugar in a glass. Muddle the ingredients with a muddler.



Add crushed ice. Pour fresh carrot juice and rum into it.



Garnish it with mint leaves, lemon slices and grapes, and serve.



Mixologist: G Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemli Resort

Tipsy Santa by Deepak Sharma.

Tipsy Santa

Ingredients



60ml Highbury Classic



10ml Salted caramel



5ml Chocolate Syrup



5ml Cheesecake syrup



How to mix



Shake all the ingredients with ice.



Pour into a martini glass, garnished with chocolate, white chocolate, and sprinkles.



Mixologist: Deepak Sharma, HighBury Classic Whiskey

G&G (Grant’s & Ginger)

G&G (Grant’s & Ginger)

Ingredients



Grant’s Distinction: 50ml



Ginger Ale: 150ml



½ lime



How to mix



Add Grant’s Distinction into an ice-filled glass.



Top with Ginger Ale and squeeze half a lime.



Garnish with a lime wedge.



The raisin cake-like richness of Grant’s Distinction adds a robust, malty character to this cocktail.



Yam Kir by Kiran Kumar.

Yam Kir

Ingredients



60ml Belvedere



2 slices of kiwi fruit



30ml honey



30ml kiwi syrup



10ml lemon juice



Glass to use: Margarita



How to mix



Rim the glass with icing sugar.



Muddle kiwi fruit with sugar in a cocktail shaker.



Add all the ingredients such as Belvedere, kiwi syrup and lime juice into the concoction. Add ice cubes to it and shake well.



Garnish the cocktail with a slice of kiwi fruit.



Mixologist: Kiran Kumar, assistant F&B manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji

Ponnje Toddy

Ponnje Toddy

Ponnje Toddy or palm wine is made using the sap of various species of the palm tree such as the palmyra, date palm and coconut palm. Here is how to make it with rum:

Ingredients



60ml Maka Zai Gold Rum



1 bar spoon orange marmalade



7.5ml ginger honey



120ml Earl Grey tea



Spices such as star anise and cinnamon



How to mix



In a warm goblet, add 1 bar spoon of orange marmalade, Gold Rum, ginger honey and spices such as star anise and cinnamon. (The cinnamon can be burnt as well for a different experience.)



Give it a nice stir till the marmalade dissolves.



Add warm Earl Grey tea and garnish it with orange slices, studded with cloves, cinnamon, and star anise.



Whiskey cocktail

Ingredients



45ml whiskey



100-120ml Svami ginger ale



Rosemary garnish perfume



How to mix



Blend all the ingredients.



Top it off with two sprays of the Svami Rosemary garnish perfume, sprayed two to four inches away from the glass.



The perfume will infuse the cocktail.



Mixologist: Jatin Waingankar, Brand Ambassador, Svami Drinks

Tagetes Rush by Caitlin Hill.

Tagetes Rush

Ingredients



50ml The Botanist gin



100ml Celesté Gold Rush Tea, brewed and cooled



25ml honey



20ml fresh lemon juice



100-150ml tonic water



Handful of fresh mint



How to mix



Pre-brew your tea as per instructions on the teabag.



Add 25ml honey of your choice. Stir and set aside to cool.



In a glass of your choice, combine the gin, fresh lemon juice and fresh mint leaves.



Give it a good muddle, add ice, Celesté tea and honey.



Brew, stir and top with tonic (100-150ml recommended).



Garnish with a mint heart and marigold flowers.



Mixologist: Caitlin Hill, Brand Ambassador, The Botanist

Moet & Chandon IMPÉRIAL 1869.

Moet & Chandon IMPÉRIAL 1869

Ingredients



15ml agave syrup



2 dashes grapefruit bitters



1 dash orange flower water



100ml Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne



How to mix