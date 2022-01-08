Design trends 2022: Of fluid spaces and curated backgrounds in home offices for Zoom calls

Exploration of cultural roots and heritage will be one of the key influencers in the styling of interior spaces and products in 2022.

2022 has opened to most of us frantically reviewing our lifestyle choices in a world that has done a 360 degree turn in the last two years because of Covid-19.

Homes have turned into our safety cocoons, tripling up as our offices and our children’s schools as cities and towns shut down frequently to keep the marauding virus away.

The big rethink on interiors after the pandemic is leading to deconstruction of space to enable us to work, attend online classes, stay physically and mentally fit through yoga and meditation and yes, even shoot short videos.

Add to that the environmental portents – from extreme weather events to rising sea levels to the Arctic melt – and the writing on the wall is clear: It’s time for a tectonic shift in the way we live.

Designers have plenty on their minds in 2022, and it starts with:

Space visualisation: Space is being visualised differently as the pandemic throws the spotlight on the built environment that is tangible not just in terms of material use and energy consumption, but also one that responds to the physical and psychological well-being of its occupants, explains Sidhartha Talwar, principal, Studio Lotus, an interdisciplinary design practice.

Prioritization of the flexibility, versatility and adaptability of spaces has been amplified to ensure that buildings remain relevant over time.

The focus, says Talwar, is on designing expansive open spaces, optimising air circulation and cross-ventilation, creating light wells for maximum daylight penetration as well as designing hygienic, dust-free spaces.

Asha Anand, a ‘livpreneur’ (which translates to an entrepreneur working with Livspace, a home interiors and renovation company) expects more people to customise space as an extension of their personalities even as they continue to spend time at home.

Her forecast includes more fluid spaces with timeless pieces that suit one’s ever-changing lifestyle and tastes. The key will be balancing aesthetics and functionality.

Furniture fundamentals

The big thing now is curating Zoom meeting backdrops in home offices. “On these lines, we are witnessing demand for comfortable and multi-functional furniture,” says Anand. Sofas and seating spaces with soft, rounded backs are making an appearance. These can also be used as lounge areas after work hours.

Bookshelves (with your favourite reads); an eye-catching painting or photograph will be enough for Mary Kondo-promoted minimalism.

Functionality is fundamental in furniture design. There’s a shift away from singular pieces for every room and “we are instead incorporating furniture to create zones with multiple uses, like a workstation and a lounge,” says Anand.

There is also a continued interest in natural materials like cane and rattan to give a “timeless” look to the furniture and the space.

Colour me positive

Colour choices are being made according to the times we’re living in. Dr Shaleen Sharma, dean, School of Architecture, and Balbir Singh, associate professor, School of Design, World University of Design (WUD), see colour this year as a symbol of self-expression, optimism and balance as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Lavender, the Pantone colour of the year 2022, represents wellness and digital escapism. It connects with a growing focus on mental health, signifying stability and balance.

The earth and organic tones of amber rust, naturally derived, are all about the countryside, spelling the need to engage with the community, sustainability and nature.

Anand seconds that, forecasting the move away from an all-white era. People aren't afraid to experiment anymore with a range of color palettes at their disposal, she says. “Woody and earthly classic colours are back. People are looking for calm spaces during their stay at home and these colours add to the cozy and chic quotient.”

Two other colour trends for Sharma and Singh are soft blue for sustainable values and deep tropical green, a saturated colour that sits between green and blue, signalling a shift towards invigorating digitized shades.

The blue has lightness and clarity that calls to mind the elements of air and water and the green for harks back to 1980s sportswear and outdoor apparel.

Light up your world

Lighting controls allow designers to play with colour temperatures and bring atmospheric palettes into interior decor. For Amisha Jangra, assistant professor, School of Design, WUD, technology will be seamlessly integrated into interiors, with light sources designed to be discreet, almost invisible, making one meditative. These won’t distract and, instead, create clear, minimalist settings that are highly compatible with mindful living.

Shout out to sustainability

At a time when the effort is to minimise spends and wastage, sustainability is not new to us, Talwar says. “India offers a rich repository of centuries-old bioclimatic building wisdom. Indian creatives have explored numerous ways of tackling issues of sustainable development, using techniques that draw from these vernacular knowledge systems. These techniques are cost-effective and environmentally suitable, and can lend themselves to scalability through expert intervention.”

This year, expect a lot of sustainable solutions – from double glazed glass and open spaces for plenty of air and light or use of green gadgets to control heating, cooling and lighting systems remotely.

What is irksome, however, Talwar says is that sustainability is often looked at as an add-on or a “feature” ascribed to a project even though “we believe that sustainability involves every facet of the design process — from conceptualisation to execution. The ecological, social and cultural impact of buildings should drive every aspect of design thinking.”

Reuse and upcycle have been major mantras for designers like Anand. “While we plan out to make more sustainable designs, what we hope for this year is the new alternatives to arrive to balance the deficit of imported furniture through Make in India initiatives,” she says.

Hats off to heritage

Jangra also sees heritage and the love for cultural roots and heritage playing on designers’ minds. She says there will be more use of materials and techniques that speak of timeless quality and authenticity.

Exploration of cultural roots and heritage will be the key influencer in the styling of interior spaces and products.

What’s cooking for kitchens?

Kitchens have, in the last two years, become an extension of our living rooms, where the family comes together to make meals and spend some time. In terms of materials, Anand says lots of glass and quartz will be used. Long cabinets with glass doors and easy to clean quartz countertops mimicking the veining pattern of the marble has been a breakout trend.

Given the increasing number of people launching cooking channels on YouTube, off-white colours and shiny steel fittings and cookware make for great viewing, say design experts

Best bet for bathrooms

The safety and hygiene theme runs through bathroom designs too, as extra importance is being given to health and sanitation, says KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Parryware.

There will be increased emphasis on products that minimise the human touch and are equipped with sensor technology such as touchless sensor taps or products that effectively prevent germ buildup.

This year, Ranganathan says, his company’s focus will also be on sustainability and technology. With conversation around sustainable living becoming more mainstream there is a need for sustainable fittings that are more focused on limiting water wastage without compromising on comfort and aesthetics.

From thermostatic faucets, smart showers, a furniture unit that can be connected to the mobile phone or a mirror with touchless technology, individuals are choosing from a whole array of shapes, finishes, and textures, to an extra-added safety feature. So the ideal bathroom offerings are tech-driven for ease of use while also reducing wastage of water.

For the fittings, sleek and low-profile shower fittings help manage the space in the bathroom better while also creating the illusion of a larger space, Ranganathan adds.

Our homes are our havens in this changing world. Smart thinking and design will help us deal better with the change!