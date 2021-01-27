MARKET NEWS

FAU-G hits 1 million downloads on launch day, early reviews disappointing

While some gamers praised FAU-G for presentation and adherence to the source material others felt the game lacked polish and felt incomplete.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

FAU-G, developed by Bengaluru’s gaming start-up nCore was downloaded over one million times on its launch on the nation’s Republic day. After months of hype, teasers and an endorsement by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the game has launched to underwhelming reviews.

However, in what has, unfortunately, become the norm for mobile games, FAU-G is loaded with in-app purchases, optional ads and small winks to its online cash shop where players can outright buy weapons and recruit better commandos in their squad using real money which gives them an unfair advantage over players who will have to grind for these rewards the old-fashioned way. It remains to be seen how nCore plans to balance this in PvP (Player vs Player) once the team deathmatch and battle royale modes go live.

As expected, the game launched with only the campaign and a promise of 5v5 team deathmatch and a free for all battle royale mode sometime in the future. The game’s campaign is based on the Galwan valley conflict, a harrowing skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which saw over 20 brave Indian soldiers lose their lives.

The game’s initial hype was due to its announcement close on the heels of the PUBG ban in India. While the initial teasers saw a mixed response online, people were hopeful for the game. The early reviews for the game have been underwhelming. So far, the reviews have praised the game for its presentation and adherence to the source material but pointed out that the game lacks polish and feels incomplete.

On the bright side, FAU-G’s team deathmatch and battle royale mode may still turn things around and most reviews have noted that nCore does show considerable talent when it comes to presentation.
