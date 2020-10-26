172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|fau-gs-teaser-receives-mixed-response-from-gamers-on-twitter-gets-compared-to-pubg-mobile-6015431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FAU-G's teaser receives mixed response from gamers on Twitter, gets compared to PUBG Mobile

Soon #FAUGteaser was trending on Twitter as it received mixed reactions from gamers. While many compared it to PUBG mobile, others cheered the teaser.

Moneycontrol News

After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted the first teaser for an Indian alternative to the banned action game PUBG mobile called FAU-G (Fearless And United Guard), Twitter welcomed it with mixed reactions.

The minute-long teaser video starts with the Indian army helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley. After 20 seconds into the video, Indian soldiers are seen having hand-to-hand combat with Chinese intruders, replicating the reported incident at the Galwan Valley.

Check out a few reactions here:

FAU-G is developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The actor, earlier, had announced that 20 percent of the net revenue made by FAU-G will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the government of India to support members of the Indian paramilitary forces.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #FAU-G

