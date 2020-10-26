FAU-G's teaser receives mixed response from gamers on Twitter, gets compared to PUBG Mobile

After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted the first teaser for an Indian alternative to the banned action game PUBG mobile called FAU-G (Fearless And United Guard), Twitter welcomed it with mixed reactions.



Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The minute-long teaser video starts with the Indian army helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley. After 20 seconds into the video, Indian soldiers are seen having hand-to-hand combat with Chinese intruders, replicating the reported incident at the Galwan Valley.

Soon #FAUGteaser was trending on Twitter as it received mixed reactions from gamers. While many compared it to PUBG mobile, others cheered the teaser.

Check out a few reactions here:

Graphics are not good as Pubg. Thoda aur improvement ho sakta hai.#FAUG— Pablo Yadav (@Pablo_Yadav) October 25, 2020

One word only WAH #FAUG— God Believer (@GodBeliever6) October 25, 2020

FAU-G is developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The actor, earlier, had announced that 20 percent of the net revenue made by FAU-G will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the government of India to support members of the Indian paramilitary forces.