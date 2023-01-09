Fans outraged as new Batman plot shows Joker get pregnant and give birth to...

The comics series 'The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing' also features the Joker getting a prenatal pelvic exam. (Image credit: @EndWokeness/Twitter)

A new Batman storyline by DC Comics sees the Joker become pregnant and give birth to 'brown goo' that converts into a baby. The bizarre incident have left fans outraged.

The comics series The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing features Batman's nemesis get pregnant after a curse is placed on him, Daily Mail reported. Eventually, the Joker "vomits a sort of brown goo" that transforms first into a baby boy and then into a mini version of himself. The issue also features the Joker getting a prenatal pelvic exam.

"The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time?" wrote DC comics on their website. Created by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, the series stars the Joker as the pregnant "Clown Prince of Crime".

It, however, was not received warmly.

US politician Robby Starbuck tweeted: "In the new Joker comic he gets pregnant and gives birth. Yep, the Joker is trans now. At least the character is the joker because a pregnant woman thinking they’re a pregnant man is the definition of a joker. Who else is sick of this lunacy?"

Conservative influencer Nick Adams tweeted: "The latest issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing comic book features a scene where The Joker—a MAN—becomes pregnant. That’s NOT how it works! I am calling for a Complete and total boycott of The Joker until further notice. What’s next, a fully-electric Batmobile?!"



The latest issue of “The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing” comic book features a scene where The Joker—a MAN—becomes pregnant. That’s NOT how it works! I am calling for a Complete & Total BOYCOTT of The Joker until further notice. What’s next, a fully-electric Batmobile?! — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 5, 2023





Today, DC released a comic in which the Joker becomes pregnant and gives birth to a mud monster who transforms into a child-version of himself who he adopts as his son.

...I don't know how much longer I can do this...@ComicLoverMari @MrGabeHernandez pic.twitter.com/WUIUf4RI23 — Jester_Bell (@TheresaCampagna) January 3, 2023

Here are a few other reactions:



Whomever wrote the pregnant Joker storyline is an absolute idiot. Period. pic.twitter.com/wB8kg3D4o4 — Sam Muschara (@SamTheComicNerd) January 4, 2023

In the series, the Joker is shown wanting to start a family. He tries to win the heart of super-heroine Zatanna but she she refuses his advances and casts a spell so no one can have the Joker's baby. Later, the Joker becomes pregnant and has his own baby, Fox News reported.