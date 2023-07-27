Family that made $7.6 million by recycling cans and bottles could end up in jail for fraud

A California family made $7.6 million through recycling fraud

A California family that pocketed $7.6 million by recycling cans and bottles in California has been accused of fraud by the US state. In a felony complaint filed this month, state prosecutors alleged that eight members of the family imported used cans and bottles from Arizona and recycled them in California.

Over the course of eight months, the Riverside family some 178 tons of cans and bottles to earn $7.6 million through the state’s recycling scheme.

According to CBS News, the California Beverage Container Recycling, or the CalRecyle programme, offers 5 or 10 cents for each can or bottle returned to one of the state’s 1,200 recycling centres. The programme is funded by consumers, and only cans or bottles purchased in California are eligible for recycling.

The state of Arizona has no such programme.

Prosecutors say the family engaged in fraud by importing cans and bottles from Arizona and processing them through different recycling centres. By doing this, they earned a staggering $7.6 million over a period of eight months – but could now end up in jail for defrauding the state.

“California's recycling program is funded by consumers, and helps protect our environment and our communities,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Those who try to undermine its integrity through criminal operations will be held accountable. I am grateful to my team of diligent investigators, and to our partners at CalRecycle, for uncovering this fraud scheme and for working together to protect funds that belong to California consumers who recycle.”

The eight family members have been charged with recycling fraud, grand theft and conspiracy.