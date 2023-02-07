English
    Fact-checking the ‘saddest picture from Turkey earthquake’. Here’s the truth

    A picture circulating online claims to show a dog looking for its owner after an earthquake reduced buildings to rubble in Turkey. Here's the truth behind the viral picture.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    A picture of a dog is circulating online after the earthquake in Turkey. Here's the truth behind it

    Two earthquakes, less than 12 hours apart, left a trail of death and destruction in Turkey and Syria. The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 4,300 after a series of strong tremors on February 6 - the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude. Heartbreaking visuals of the destruction wrought by the earthquake have emerged on social media. These pictures and videos show the scale of damage by the powerful earthquakes – building flattened to the ground, trees uprooted, hundreds dead in the rubble and rescuers searching for survivors.

    Among the most poignant was a picture of a dog supposedly trying to rescue his owner from the rubble after the earthquake. The picture was shared multiple times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, racking up tens of thousands of views.


    The picture shows a dog wearing a black collar. A hand is seen emerging from the rubble besides him. On social media, many branded it the “saddest picture” on the internet and claimed it was taken in Izmir, Turkey after the earthquake struck.


    However, the picture is not a recent one. It was not taken on February 6 in Turkey.