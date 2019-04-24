Everything you need to know about the Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 launch today in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch two new devices in India under its Redmi sub-brand. The company is launching Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in India. The launch event will begin at 12 PM in India and Xiaomi is hosting a live-stream on its website for the same. Here is everything you need to know about the two devices.

Redmi Y3

Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Y3 for quite some time. Some hints dropped by the company’s MD Manu Jain confirm that the Redmi Y3 would have a 32MP front camera.

The image in the teaser also reveals a water-drop notch similar to the Redmi Note 7. The use of a 32MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor is quite an upgrade from the 16MP sensor on the Redmi Y2.

The Redmi Y3 was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance which revealed that Redmi Y3 with model number M1810F6G would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 and support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n standards. Other rumours suggest that the device would pack a 4,000 mAh battery, courtesy Redmi India’s tweet boasting the smartphone’s battery life.

Redmi Y3 is expected to start near Rs 8,999 like its predecessor. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB + 32GB storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 7

Jain teased the launch of Redmi 7 in India alongside the Redmi Y3. He posted a tweet that hints the entry of Redmi 7 in India. The Redmi 7 was launched last month in China with a 6.26-inch HD+ display. The front panel gets updated with a water-drop notch on top and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC with a peak clocking rate of 1.8GHz. It is paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB, 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

For optics, the Redmi 7 sports a dual camera setup. It has a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary sensor with flash. The dewdrop notch on the display houses an 8MP camera for selfies and face unlock. The camera has multiple modes like AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, etc.

It has a 4,000 mAh battery bundled with 10W fast-charging support. The device has a P2i splash-resistant coating and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster.

Xiaomi is expected to price the device around Rs 7,000 in India for the base variant with 2GB + 16GB storage. The device is available in China starting at Yuan 699 and in three colour options — Red, Blue, and Black.