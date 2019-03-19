Xiaomi launches Redmi 7 with 4,000 mAh battery in China

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 7 in China alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi 7 is an upgraded version of Redmi 6 which was launched last year.

The Redmi 7 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch. It has a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options. The smartphone has internal storage options of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB which can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

The Redmi 7 has a dual camera setup at the rear. It includes a 12MP f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with flash. The front camera has an 8MP sensor for selfies. The camera has many modes like AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, etc.

The device has a massive 4,000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster. The Redmi 7 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and has P2i splash-resistant coating.

The Redmi 7 has been launched in three variants in China — 2GB + 16GB storage for 699 yuan, 3GB + 32GB for 799 yuan, and 4GB + 64GB for 999 yuan. It comes in three colours — Red, Black and Blue. There is no word on the launch date of Redmi 7 in India, but it is expected to be launched soon.

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China, which was first released in India last month.