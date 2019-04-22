Redmi 7 to launch alongside Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India, hints Xiaomi India MD

Xiaomi is all set to expand its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD - Xiaomi India has hinted that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi 7 alongside Redmi Y3 in India.

Jain posted an image on Twitter that the company has achieved a milestone shipment of more than 7 million Redmi Y Series units in India. In the tweet, Jain has mentioned the figure ‘7’and asked Redmi fans to ‘crack the puzzle’ on the repeated use of ‘7’.

The tweet hints the launch of Redmi’s upcoming entry-level smartphone Redmi 7 in India. The Redmi 7 was launched last month in China with a 6.26-inch HD+ display. The front panel gets updated with a water-drop notch on top and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear with a 12MP f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with flash. On the front is an 8MP sensor for selfies. The camera has multiple modes like AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, etc.

At the heart is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options. The smartphone has storage options of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, further expandable via microSD up to 512GB.

It comes packed with a huge 4,000 mAh battery and has 10W fast-charging support. Redmi 7 has a P2i splash-resistant coating and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster.

The smartphone has been priced at 699 Yuan (roughly Rs 7,200) for the 2GB + 16GB variant in the Chinese market and comes in three colour options - Red, Black and Blue.