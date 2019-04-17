App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera and 'Dot Notch' display to launch in India on April 24

The use of a 32MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor is quite an upgrade from the 16MP sensor on the Redmi Y2.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a new budget smartphone in India. The new device would be launched under Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi and is called Redmi Y3. Xiaomi will launch the product on April 24 in India.

Redmi India has posted an invite on its official Twitter handle. The post confirms the launch of a smartphone under the Y series. Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Y3 for quite some time now.

The official social media handles of Redmi India have been giving hints about the upcoming smartphone. The latest spec revealed by the company is a 32MP front camera on the Redmi Y3. The image in the teaser also reveals a water-drop notch similar to the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi India VP Manu Jain recently posted pictures and asked Mi Fans ‘Y’ is he clicking selfies with 32 Xiaomi employees, hinting that the smartphone would house a 32MP front camera. The use of a 32MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor is quite an upgrade from the 16MP sensor on the Redmi Y2.

The device was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance which revealed that Redmi Y3 with model number M1810F6G would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 and support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n standards. Other rumours suggest that the device would pack a 4,000 mAh battery, courtesy Redmi India’s tweet boasting the smartphone’s battery life. 

Redmi Y3 is expected to start near Rs 8,999 like its predecessor. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB + 32GB storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 10,999.

The Redmi Y2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with thick bezels on the top and bottom. It runs on Snapdragon 625 paired with the RAM/ROM options mentioned above. The camera department is handled by a dual camera setup comprising of 12MP + 5MP sensors at the back and 16MP lens at the front. It is currently sold in three colours- Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi Y3 #Technology #Xiaomi

