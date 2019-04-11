App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi teases launch of Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera

Redmi India’s official Twitter handle posted a video of Manu Kumar Jain taking selfies with Xiaomi employees.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi is aggressively launching new smartphones in the Indian market. The manufacturer’s smartphones have been one of the highest sellers in India, particularly in the budget category.

Xiaomi is adding one more smartphone to its budget category called the Redmi Y3. The company has tweeted a teaser confirming the launch of the new budget phone in the country.

Redmi India’s official Twitter handle posted a video of Manu Kumar Jain taking selfies with Xiaomi employees. Manu uploaded the video with a caption, “'Y' am I taking so many selfies? BTW I clicked '32' selfies with 32 @XiaomiIndia colleagues". The tweet hints to the release of a Redmi smartphone which would have a 32MP front-facing camera. Redmi India’s tweet too had #YYY which indicates that the company is soon releasing the Redmi Y3.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also confirmed on Weibo that Redmi is working on a smartphone with 32MP front-facing camera. These hints all together confirm that Xiaomi would release the Y3 as Redmi S3 globally. The smartphone was spotted on a WiFi certification listing which revealed that the device would run on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0. The Redmi Y3, when launched, would succeed the Redmi Y2 launched last year in India. The Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch IPS display with thick bezels on top and bottom. It has a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage. The Redmi Y2 has a dual camera setup which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a secondary 5MP sensor. The smartphone has a battery capacity of 3080 mAh with 10W charging. The device was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi made the 6GB + 128 GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro available yesterday in India. The variant is priced at Rs 16,999. 
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #best budget smartphones #best budget smartphones under Rs 10000 #Redmi #Redmi Y series #Redmi Y2 #Redmi Y3 #Xiaomi

