English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Everyone said could not be done’: Ratan Tata’s inspirational video is viral again

    “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done,” Ratan Tata said in a speech in 2015.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

    Businessman Harsh Goenka shared a snippet from an old speech by industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Twitter, where it has garnered praise and appreciation from thousands of viewers.

    Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, shared a short video from a speech that Ratan Tata, 84, delivered in 2015. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons spoke about the greatest pleasure of his life – doing something that naysayers decried as impossible.

    “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done,” Ratan Tata revealed in his speech.

    The video has racked up nearly 45,000 views on the microblogging platform where Goenka shared it with the caption “What really excites Ratan Tata.”

    The video is part of a longer speech that Tata delivered at the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2015’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony. When he spoke of doing something that everybody said could not be done, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons was referring to the production of cars in India.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done. I decided that India could produce its own cars,” said Tata in his 2015 speech. “Everybody, my friends who oversee in the automobile business said this couldn’t be done, and that we would have to go through collaboration to get to know how to produce technology.

    “But, we undertook to produce this car. It was called the Indica, and we produced it in India, totally of Indian content,” he added. The Tata Indica was one of the first indigenously produced passenger cars of India.
    Tags: #Harsh Goenka #Ratan Tata #Tata Indica #Tata Sons
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 03:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.