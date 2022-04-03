English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Will Smith's Netflix film stalled after Chris Rock Oscars slap row: Reports

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith had hit Chris Rock for his joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock dominated all conversations about the ceremony.

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock dominated all conversations about the ceremony.

    Netflix has stalled a film that actor Will Smith was to star in, in the wake of the huge row surrounding him slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The film, titled Fast and Loose, was to be an action-thriller about a crime boss who suffers memory loss after an attack, according to the report. He discovers by putting together clues his double identity as an intelligence agent and a wealthy man.

    A week before the Oscars fiasco, director David Leitch had left Fast and Loose for another film. Netflix searched for a new director before putting brakes on the project, according to Variety.

    There could be more career setbacks for Will Smith, whose own Best Actor Oscar win for King Richard was overshadowed by the slap.

    On Friday, he quit as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures. He gets to keep his Oscar but is no longer eligible to vote for potential nominees. The Academy has begun disciplinary proceedings against him.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Read: Will Smith is no longer an Academy member. What happens now

     

    Smith had slapped Chris Rock, one of the presenters at Oscars 2022, for cracking a joke about his wife Jade Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

    Shortly after attacking Rock, Smith tearfully accepted his Best Actor award and received a standing ovation. Smith said “love makes you do crazy things” and apologised only to the Academy.

    Smith offered an apology to Rock a day later. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the actor said. " There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. "
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chris Rock #Netflix #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 04:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.