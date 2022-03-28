English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Watch: When Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's wife Jada in Oscars 2016 monologue

    "Jada (Pinkett Smith) boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties – I wasn’t invited…" Chris Rock had said in his 2016 Oscars monologue.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

    Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage today for a joke on his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith in a dramatic episode that stunned the audience and people across the world. Minutes later Smith won for best actor in a leading role for “King Richard” and apologized to the Academy saying, “Love will make you do crazy things”.

    For the unversed, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith starring in G.I. Jane II for her closely shaved head. In the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane”, actor Demi Moore had played the titular character who shaved her head as a Navy seal in a total transformation.

    This didn’t go down well with the Smiths and what unfolded next is now stuff of Oscar history.

    Read: Video: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage after joke on wife, apologises

    Many on Twitter said Smith’s violent behavior was absolutely not the answer to Rock’s joke which was clearly in poor taste.

    Close

    Related stories

    Pinkett Smith has opened up about her struggle with alopecia areata and revealed her diagnosis in 2018 at the Red Table Talk series where she said it "was terrifying" to deal with in the beginning. Alopecia areata is condition causes severe hair loss when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles. Last year, Pinkett Smith shaved her hair off.

    Also read: When Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith openly spoke about her alopecia struggle

    However, this is not the first time actor-comic Chris Rock has thrown shade at the Smiths.

    In 2016, when Rock was hosting the Oscars, he made jokes about the Hollywood power couple too who had boycotted the Academy Awards along with a string of other actors protesting all-white nominees.

    Rock, who is African-American, had however not opted out of hosting the show and in his opening monologue slighted Pinkett Smith for boycotting the awards.

    “Jada got mad. She said she is not coming and I am like isn’t she on a TV show? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties – I wasn’t invited… But I understand you’re mad, I am not hating… Jada’s mad her man Will was not nominated for Concussion. I get it… You are saying it’s not fair that Will was this good and not nominated. You’re right. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West,” Rock said as the audience kept breaking into bouts of laughter.

    That year, neither Will or Jada were in the audience.

    Watch the video here:

    Also read: Oscars 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' after smacking Chris Rock on stage

    The Academy, in a tweet, said it didn’t condone “violence of any form” without taking any names. After striking Rock, Smith went back to his seat and said, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” twice. A flabbergasted Chris Rock then continued to announce the nominees for the Best Documentary Film.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chris Rock #Jada Pinkett Smith #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.