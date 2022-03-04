English
    Twitter has rave reviews for Ajay Devgn thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

    Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Ajay Devgn is getting praises for his turn as DCP Rudraveer Singh in the show based on 'Luther'.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
    Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. (Image credit: @DisneyPlusHS/Twitter)

    Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a thriller show based on Idris Elba-starrer Luther, to thundering applause from Twitter.

    The psychological crime thriller has already got a big thumbs-up from critics especially for Devgn’s gripping performance as DCP Rudraveer ‘Rudra’ Singh.

    Twitter too was thoroughly impressed with the show and could not stop praising Devgn’s craft.

    “Two episodes in and I’m already hooked. Ajay Devgn as Rudra AKA Luther is superb! Arresting, dark, mysterious, broody- perfect casting and solid adaptation for Indian screens. P.S. Not watched the original series,” talk show host Janice Sequeira tweeted.

    “Rudra Done. Fantastic show. Wasn't expecting this to be that good but it was amazing. Ajay Devgn aag hai,” tweeted another Twitter user.



    Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The six-episode show has been produced by Applause entertainment and is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
    #Ajay Devgan #Ajay Devgn #Ajay Devgn OTT debut #disney+ hotstar #Rudra - The Edge of Darkness #Rudra TV show
    Mar 4, 2022
