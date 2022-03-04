Twitter has rave reviews for Ajay Devgn thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a thriller show based on Idris Elba-starrer Luther, to thundering applause from Twitter.
The psychological crime thriller has already got a big thumbs-up from critics especially for Devgn’s gripping performance as DCP Rudraveer ‘Rudra’ Singh.
Twitter too was thoroughly impressed with the show and could not stop praising Devgn’s craft.
“Two episodes in and I’m already hooked. Ajay Devgn as Rudra AKA Luther is superb! Arresting, dark, mysterious, broody- perfect casting and solid adaptation for Indian screens. P.S. Not watched the original series,” talk show host Janice Sequeira tweeted.“Rudra Done. Fantastic show. Wasn't expecting this to be that good but it was amazing. Ajay Devgn aag hai,” tweeted another Twitter user.
finished 1st episode want to watch more but can't as have to get up early will definitely catch tomorrow spine chilling sequence thrilling excitement @ajaydevgn you rocks @RaashiiKhanna_ too hot to handle blazing chemistry between both#RudraNowStreaming
Worth watching & well adapted the original #luther some of the points #AjayDevgn as #Rudra is terrific #RashiKhanna is surprise package #Atul Kulkarni in last 2 episodes showed y he is a great actor.#tarungahlot is equally good.#RudraNowStreaming
The Devgn Is Everywere #Rudra #RudraNowStreaming #RudraOnHotstar King Of Versatile #AjayDevgn @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/BRqUJFI6EI
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The six-episode show has been produced by Applause entertainment and is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Wow love u boss
Already I'm watching the show and it's just superb #Rudra u just nailed it boss #AjayDevgn#RudraOnHotstar #RudraNowStreaming https://t.co/A0AY7SWhJl
