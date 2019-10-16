Tiger Shroff enters elite league with ‘War’, set to score big with ‘Baaghi 3’ next

Five years and seven films later, Tiger Shroff has entered the big league in the quickest possible time.

For an actor who started his career with a hit (Heropanti) and has now delivered a blockbuster in War, Tiger has emerged as a bonafide star who could gain superstar status if he goes on to strike big with his next release Baaghi 3 as well.

In a way, this could be a homecoming of sorts for the young action star who is still a few months shy of turning 30. It is Sajid Nadiadwala who launched Tiger in Heropanti and now Baaghi 3 will be his fourth film with the actor. Other two parts of the Baaghi franchise were super successes. The filmmaker found potential in actor Jackie Shroff’s son when he was trying to find his way into the industry and is now a proud mentor.

Not that Tiger has not seen successes in the interim period. His A Flying Jatt may have been an under-performer theatrically, but was a solid hit in the satellite circuits. Munna Michael did not do well, though Student of the Year 2 managed to go past lifetime numbers of the first in the franchise but that’s about it. However, it is War which has turned the tide in a big way for the actor.

When Yash Raj Films decided to make War, the idea was to get two actors -- one senior and one junior -- who would not just look compatible but also convincing enough to take on each other on screen. Aditya Chopra had a good brainwave to get Hrithik Roshan and Tiger together for the film. The young actor also had a huge challenge at hand to maintain his own in front of a much senior superstar.

Tiger has managed to prove his mettle in a big way. He not just stood his ground facing Hrithik Roshan, but also managed to have more than just a few moments of his own as he came up with a mature act, which was beyond the kicks and the punches which he anyways delivered quite perfectly. Results are there to be seen as the film has not just turned out to be a blockbuster, but have given Tiger a solid platform to perform and tell the world that he has it in him to be among the best.

While Aditya Chopra can now boast of giving the biggest successful film ever in Tiger’s career, Sajid Nadiadwala must certainly be carrying big enough plans for making Baaghi 3 the best ever for the young actor. The youngster has hit it out of the park already with War that would have the box office returns in excess of Rs 300 crore, albeit it had two key lead actors. However, with Baaghi 3 even if he manages a solo of Rs 200 crore, it would be a remarkable feat as other than Ranveer Singh, no other emerging superstar has managed such huge successes in quickest possible time.

The battle has been won by Tiger and now the war is on.