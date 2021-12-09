MARKET NEWS

RRR trailer reaction: It's like 'two atom bombs exploded', say film fraternity

Within three hours of being released, the RRR trailer had been watched by over 5 million people on YouTube.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
RRR teaser tweeted by director SS Rajamouli.

RRR teaser tweeted by director SS Rajamouli.


Filmmaker SS Rajamouli — of Baahubali fame — on Thursday tweeted the trailer of his upcoming film "RRR" and ever since, Twitter can't seem to keep calm.

The Telugu period action drama film directed by Rajamouli, and produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. It is scheduled to be released on January 7, 2022.

Rajamouli is known to leave no stone unturned to create a magnificent experience on screen and the 3.7-minute trailer of RRR seems to promise exactly that.

Within three hours of being released, the trailer had been watched by over 5 million people on YouTube. Here's how fans and people from the film industry reacted after watching it.

Writer and director Radha Krishna Kumar said, "We take pride in calling you our own, but you are out of this world Sir Rajamouli. No one can match your vision. Junior NTR and Ram Charan's performance on screen is like watching atom bombs explode."

Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "SS Rajamouli hits the ball out of the stadium. Get ready for a typhoon on January 7, 2022." Another analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, "RRR trailer left me speechless! What a visual extravaganza maestro SS Rajamouli has created. Junior NTR and Ram Charan look at the top of their game and the action scenes are absolutely breathtaking. This one will shatter old records and create new ones.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja tweeted, "Setting the bar higher each time!

Can't wait to experience this visual spectacle on the big screen!".

Rajamouli, known to create majestic cinematic experiences like Baahubali, had in an earlier interview spoken about making films for theatre and not OTT. “I make films only for theatres, for the audience to come together, watch the film together. The way I operate is to see a large number of audience members sitting inside a cinema hall to experience a film. So, the decision was very easy for me, there was no dilemma in that," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Jr NTR #Rajamouli #Ram Charan #RRR #SS Rajamouli
first published: Dec 9, 2021 03:11 pm

