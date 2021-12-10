MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

On question hinted at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's reaction at 'RRR' trailer launch. Watch

"RRR" trailer launch: Alia Bhatt was asked if the letter “R” is a lucky factor for her. Bhatt, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, appeared to blush and paused for a moment before answering the question.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018.

Actor Alia Bhatt’s reaction to a reporter’s question at the trailer launch SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR" caught her fans’ attention.

She was asked by a reporter if the letter “R” is a lucky factor for her. Bhatt, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, appeared to blush and paused for a moment before answering the question.

"I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don't have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

"Ji, R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A,” she says, nodding her head. The audience erupts in cheers and hoots.

Bhatt, 28, said she was both nervous and excited about working on "RRR" but she owes it to Rajamouli for making her stint on the film smooth.

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt, who features in the period actioner as Sita, said she was nervous to play the Telugu part in the film. "I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more.”

"But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over, but hopefully there will be more films with him in the future," the actor told reporters.

"Rise Roar Revolt" or "RRR", which is set to release on January 7, 2022, was earlier slated to clash with Bhatt's another movie, "Gangubai Kathiawadi", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But the clash was averted as the release date of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was moved to February 18, 2022.
first published: Dec 10, 2021 11:43 am

