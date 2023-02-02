Inside India's first multiplex in an airport complex in Chennai. See pics

With Aerohub, PVR Cinemas will have 12 properties in Chennai with 77 screens.

In what is termed as “India’s first multiplex in an airport complex”, PVR Cinemas launched the Aerohub multiplex in Chennai on February 1.

The five-screen facility has a seating capacity of 1,155. PVR Aerohub uses technologies such as 2K RGB+ laser projectors, Real D 3D digital stereoscopic projection and advanced Dolby Atmos high definition immersive audio.

The auditoriums are green in theme and their sidewalls have fabric finish with alternative ‘V’ Pattern. The swanky multiplex has the usual snack counters and separate washrooms for women and men.

The multiplex can be accessed by passengers arriving in and departing from the Chennai airport as well as people from outside.

“Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies,” PVR chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli said.

The theatres at PVR Aerohub are equipped with cutting-edge cinematictechnologies including 2K RGB+ Laser projectors, Real D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

The opening of the Chennai airport multiplex gives PVR a total of 908 screens at 182 properties in 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka. The multiplex operator has 12 properties in Chennai alone. Aerohub is its fourteenth property in Tamil Nadu.

The swanky women's washroom at PVR Aerohub in Chennai. A similar, separate washroom is there for men too.