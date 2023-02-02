English
    Inside India's first multiplex in an airport complex in Chennai. See pics

    The opening of PVR Aerohub, the Chennai airport multiplex, gives PVR a total of 908 screens at 182 properties in 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka. The multiplex operator has 12 properties in Chennai alone.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    With Aerohub, PVR Cinemas will have 12 properties in Chennai with 77 screens.

    In what is termed as “India’s first multiplex in an airport complex”, PVR Cinemas launched the Aerohub multiplex in Chennai on February 1.

    The five-screen facility has a seating capacity of 1,155. PVR Aerohub uses technologies such as 2K RGB+ laser projectors, Real D 3D digital stereoscopic projection and advanced Dolby Atmos high definition immersive audio.

    The auditoriums are green in theme and their sidewalls have fabric finish with alternative ‘V’ Pattern. The swanky multiplex has the usual snack counters and separate washrooms for women and men.

    PVR Aerohub Chennai PVR Aerohub in Chennai has a seating capacity of 1,155 people.