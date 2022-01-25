MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Ozark' is back with part one of final season, fans can’t wait for more

'Ozark' revolves around a family involved in laundering money for a Mexican drug boss.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
No. 7 | Show: Ozark | Genre: Crime/Thriller (Image: Netflix via AP)

No. 7 | Show: Ozark | Genre: Crime/Thriller (Image: Netflix via AP)


Netflix crime drama Ozark is back for its fourth and last season but viewers will have to wait for the finale. The makers of the series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney have only released part one of the final season.

Ozark revolves around a family involved in laundering money for a Mexican drug boss. The show delves into their lives in Missouri and how entanglement in crime takes a toll on family bonds.

Part one of the final season of Ozark comprises of seven episodes. Several key questions remain unanswered by the end of part one. Will the Byrde family quit crime? Will they move back to Chicago?

Fans of the show are impatient for answers. They took to social media to express how they felt about having been kept waiting.

Close

Related stories

“Just finished Ozark season 4 part 1, now I have to wait for years for part 2,” said a Twitter user named Mntungwa.

Another user, named Blaine Seck, said: “Just binged on Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills. Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out.”

Ozark producer Chris Mundy has said that it was Netflix's idea to divide the final season into two parts.

“We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number,” he told entertainment website The Wrap in an interview.  “It just felt like after that – we didn’t want to repeat ourselves, we didn’t want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to continue."

Mundy added:  "So really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons], and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, ‘We’ll do four but we’ll make it long and split it in this way,’ and that felt perfect.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Netflix #Ozark #Streaming
first published: Jan 25, 2022 11:59 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.