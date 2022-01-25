'Ozark' is back with part one of final season, fans can’t wait for more

No. 7 | Show: Ozark | Genre: Crime/Thriller (Image: Netflix via AP)

Netflix crime drama Ozark is back for its fourth and last season but viewers will have to wait for the finale. The makers of the series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney have only released part one of the final season.

Ozark revolves around a family involved in laundering money for a Mexican drug boss. The show delves into their lives in Missouri and how entanglement in crime takes a toll on family bonds.

Part one of the final season of Ozark comprises of seven episodes. Several key questions remain unanswered by the end of part one. Will the Byrde family quit crime? Will they move back to Chicago?

Fans of the show are impatient for answers. They took to social media to express how they felt about having been kept waiting.



Just finished Ozark season 4 part 1, now I have to wait for years for part 2 pic.twitter.com/d9BbUMSYWN

— Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) January 21, 2022

“Just finished Ozark season 4 part 1, now I have to wait for years for part 2,” said a Twitter user named Mntungwa.

Another user, named Blaine Seck, said: “Just binged on Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills. Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out.”

Ozark producer Chris Mundy has said that it was Netflix's idea to divide the final season into two parts.

“We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number,” he told entertainment website The Wrap in an interview. “It just felt like after that – we didn’t want to repeat ourselves, we didn’t want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to continue."

Mundy added: "So really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons], and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, ‘We’ll do four but we’ll make it long and split it in this way,’ and that felt perfect.”