Priyanka Chopra hosts pre-Oscars event: 'Today, I'm not someone else'. Watch her speech

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-hosted a pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence in cinema ahead of the main Academy Awards event on March 28.

Priyanka Chopra attended the event wearing a black saree and a snippet of her speech has been shared on social media.

The actor spoke about her beginnings in Hollywood a decade back and recalled an incident with actor Aziz Ansari at a party.

"When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us. And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else," Chopra said in her speech.

She added that now the scenario is different.

"But today I am not someone else. Today I stand among peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence. And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

The 39-year-old also said that although she has not been going out anywhere, she had to attend the event.

"Haven’t been stepping out anywhere but had to come here just to say this tonight that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you," she concluded and made way for actor Riz Ahmed on the stage.

In another clip, Priyanka Chopra calls the event an "amazing idea" and congratulates south Asian nominees that included a shoutout for two-time nominee Riz Ahmed.

Chopra's co-hosts included Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly. Honorary guests included Riz Ahmed, Suroosh Alvi, Joseph Patel and Aneil Karia.

Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava - writers and producers of the documentary "Writing With Fire" which has bagged the Best Documentary Feature nomination at the Academy Awards, also attended the event.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick had announced the Oscar nominees. "The White Tiger" – a film that she acted and produced also bagged a nomination for best adapted screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.

In 2016, Chopra had presented the best film editing Oscar with actor Liev Schreiber.