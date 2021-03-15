Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gaurav starrer 'The White Tiger' nominated for Adapted Screenplay

The White Tiger has been nominated for Oscars 2021 under the category 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nomination list for Oscars 2021, there was a personal victory for the actor as well. Netflix release, 'The White Tiger' has been nominated in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay. This is the film's second nomination for an international award, following its nomination in BAFTA 2021 for the same category.

Director Ramin Bahrani, who was also involved in the screenplay, adapted the film from Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book, by the same name.

Strong performances from Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film takes a raw and bitter look at India’s caste system.

The final list of Best Adapted Screenplay for this year's Oscars includes some high-profiles like Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for 'The Father', Chloe Zhao for 'Nomadland', Kemp Powers for 'One Night in Miami' and Ramin Bahrani for 'The White Tiger'.

The White Tiger has been earning quite an appreciation in the international film fraternity. Along with Bahrani, actor Adarsh Gourav was also nominated for BAFTA for his performance as the main character Balram.