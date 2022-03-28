English
    Oscars 2022: From slap to burp, 4 shocking and awkward moments at the ceremony

    Oscars 2022: While most of the ceremony was lofty, some uncomfortable moments also made their way into the awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: Take a look at awkward viral moments from the ceremony. Image credit (@sam/Twitter)


    Oscars 2022 was surely a memorable ceremony with many history-making moments. CODA's Best Picture win and Troy Kotsur’s sign language speech left us in awe and tears. Jane Campion took home the Best Director award for The Power of the Dog, becoming only the third woman director to win the trophy.

    Inevitably, some shocking and awkward moments were also witnessed during the ceremony. Here a is a look at some of them.

    Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock 

    Chris Rock, while presenting the Best Documentary Award at Oscars 2022, made fun of Smith's actor wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Rock calling Pinkett Smith "G.I Jane" because of her closely-cropped hair did not sit well with her husband, who went up to the stage and slapped him.

    After coming back to his spot, an agitated Smith told Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth".

    Later on, Smith addressed the incident in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor award. "Love will make you do crazy things," he said.

    Jason Momoa burps while presenting award 

    Internet was left in splits after the Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor belched while announcing Dune as the winner of the Best Sound award.

    "Thank you Jason Momoa for the best-timed burp," a Twitter user named Savannah Anderson said.

    Another person wrote: "Did Jason Momoa just burp because I laughed a little too loudly."

     Amy Schumer on Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends

    Oscars host Amy Schumer roasted the 47-year-old actor for having dated younger women.

    “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said. “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

    The multi-award-winning actor has been outspoken about the climate crisis.

    Schumer calls Kirsten Dunst a 'seat filler' 

    The Oscars host is being trolled for her joke, which many on social media pointed out was disrespectful.

    Schumer moved Dunst, a nominee for best supporting actress, out of her seat next to husband Jesse Plemons, who also received an Oscar nod for ‘The Power of the Dog’.

    That prompted Plemons to say: “You know that was my wife.” Schumer responded by saying she was unaware that he was married to that “seat filler”.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #94th Academy Awards #Academy Awards #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 11:49 am
