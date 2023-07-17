Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy read Bhagavad Gita while preparing for film. 'It was very inspiring...'

The upcoming film is based on the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer and the role is being played by Cillian Murphy. (Image: Universal Studios)

Oppenheimer has already created a ton of buzz and fans simply can’t wait. The film directed by Christopher Nolan is literally the talk of the town right now. To add to the excitement, the movie is clashing with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as well.

The upcoming film is based on the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb". The role of Oppenheimer is being played by Cillian Murphy. Did you know that Murphy read the Bhagavad Gita while preparing for the film? Well, he mentioned the same in an interview with film critic Sucharita Tyagi.

Murphy also said that he was inspired by the text and called it beautiful. "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him, he kind of needed it and it provided him a lot of consolation, all his life," the actor said.

Upon being asked about his learnings from the scripture, he said, “Well, don't grill me on it! I just found it very beautiful."

Watch the interview here:

Meanwhile, an old video doing the rounds of the internet showed J. Robert Oppenheimer talking about how he was reminded of the Gita after successfully testing the world's first atomic bomb in 1945. "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” he said while quoting the book.

Apart from Murphy, the film also stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.