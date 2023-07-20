American country singer Miranda Lambert stops concert, calls out fans for taking selfies. Internet divided

The clip went viral online and left netizens divided. (Image: @nowthisnews/Twitter)

A video of an American country singer pausing her concert to reprimand a group of women taking selfies has surfaced online. Miranda Lambert was performing on stage at a concert in Las Vegas when she spotted the group clicking selfies. A video of the same was shared on Twitter by NowThis news.

“I am going to stop right here for a second. I am sorry,” Lambert can be heard saying in the clip. “These girls are worried about their selfies and listening to the song. I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight,” she continued.

The clip went viral online and left netizens divided. While some people supported Lambert calling out the fans, others had different opinions.

“Does the back of the ticket say ‘No selfies?’” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Unwarranted. they’re commemorating the moment with friends.”

“Selfie is one thing but multiple shots with flashes going off and blocking the views of others who have paid to watch and listen - if it’s disturbing the performer, then ML was justified,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Absolutely justified. It’s disrespectful to have flashes going off and a group of people posing in front of your set, especially during a slow ballad. Get a grip. It’s not all about you just because you paid $750 to stand there. The audience reaction tells us all we need to know.”

Towards the end of the clip, some fans can be seen leaving the concert and saying, “you don’t do that to fans.”

One of the fans who was scolded by Lambert clapped back and said that she was “appalled” by the musician’s behaviour. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nevada-based social media influencer Adela Calin told NBC News that it was it was 30 seconds at most.

“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down. I felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture,” Calin added.