Angry elephants charge towards 3 men taking selfies. Viral video

According to reports, the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)

A video of a herd of elephants charging towards three men has gone viral online. According to reports, the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The elephants started chasing the men when they tried to click selfies with them. A video of the same was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

In the now-viral video, three men can be seen running for their lives as a herd of elephants chased them. The elephants were visibly angry and irritated. One of the three men even tripped and fell. But, he was able to straighten himself up and run to safety as fast as he could.

“For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm,” Nanda captioned the post.



For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things,but do them with enthusiasm… pic.twitter.com/rMoFzaHrL3

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 5, 2023

The video triggered an array of reactions from social media users. While some people called for action against the men, others called them lucky.

“Take action against them,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Serves them right hopefully a lesson for a lifetime.”

A third user remarked, “Next time no will go near. After watching this video.”

The clip was recorded by a passerby on their phone and shared on social media.