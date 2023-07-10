'Jawan' prevue out: Shah Rukh Khan in a bald avatar and a Deepika Padukone cameo. Watch

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan has a double role in the Atlee film. (Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Hindi cinema, is all set to captivate his fans once again with his latest movie, "Jawan." The highly anticipated film, which dropped its prevue on Monday, promises to be a grand-scale entertainer that will leave audiences wanting more.

"Jawan" marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster Tamil hits with Vijay such as "Theri," "Mersal," and "Bigil."

The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others. Bonus: Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The prevue offers a glimpse into the world of "Jawan," showcasing various looks of Khan, including his bald avatar for the first time ever.

But it's not just the protagonist who steals the show in "Jawan." The film also introduces a formidable villain portrayed by (again) Shah Rukh Khan, complete with a striking bald pate and a chilling personality.

Accompanied by armed henchwomen, the antagonist’s character, in a closing sequence set inside a metro, showcases his terrifying presence, accentuated by the song "Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye."

Since its announcement last year, "Jawan" has been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The excitement surrounding the project reached new heights after Shah Rukh Khan's previous release, "Pathaan," shattered box office records and delivered historic numbers.



Originally slated for a June 2 release, the film's debut was postponed due to pending post-production work.

Shah Rukh Khan himself shared the preview of "Jawan" on his social media handles, captioning it, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye (Who am I and who am I not, are you ready to know), READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

“Jawan” is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.