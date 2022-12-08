'If you don't like them...': Twitter divided as Netflix releases 'Harry and Meghan'

Three episodes of the Netflix show "Harry and Meghan" have already been released.

Netflix has released a documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showcasing the couple’s journey from the British Royal Family to their move back to the USA. Three episodes of the show have already been released focusing on how the couple met, their early dating days and other aspects of the Royal life.

The show has met with mixed reactions from viewers with many dissecting the trailer of the show pointing out what inaccuracies and calling them out. Another part of the internet supported the couple while many said if people didn’t like the couple, they shouldn’t read about them.

One of the many things that Twitter users pointed out was the use of two photographs in the trailer. One photograph was of a massive number of paparazzi following the couple - a menace they discuss in the show - that users were quick to point out was in fact from a Harry Potter movie premiere.

Another photograph shows a still that was shown to be a paparazzi but was apparently the official photographer at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town with the couple’s permission.



If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking

— Kirsty McCormack (@kirstymccormack) December 8, 2022



For a couple who claim they care about their privacy, in less than half an hour Harry and Meghan have already shared with the world 'private' text message exchanges, 'private' photos from their dates, 'private' video diaries and 'private' clips of their son#HarryandMeghanNetflix

— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 8, 2022



I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix. You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media.

You can just scroll on. You really can. — Anne Boleyn (“Brazen Hussy”) (@TudorChick1501) December 7, 2022



It’s the British media spending every second saying the #HarryandMeghanNetflix documentary is about attacking the royal family only for Harry&Meghan to talk about their beautiful love story&how toxic uk media is.They are talking about you the media. Anyway What a lovely family pic.twitter.com/RCvVzt0hGO

— claire (@claireXanda) December 8, 2022



Here’s an idea… if you are one of those people telling everyone you “don’t care about Harry and Meghan then don’t post about them and don’t watch them on Netflix #HarryandMeghanNetflix

— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 8, 2022



You just can't make this sh*t up. For Harry and MEGHAN's Netflix teaser they included a cropped picture of Harry... with Chelsy Davy! LMAO

WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/eVgLLG78c8 — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) December 4, 2022



Image of Harry and Meghan being “stalked by paparazzi” in new Netflix doco is actually of invited media for a Harry Potter film premier…pic taken 5 years before the ginger & the whinger even met. pic.twitter.com/7LjLVHXr3i

— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 5, 2022



This is apparently Prince Harry on bended knee proposing to Meghan with a ring and white roses, shown in their Netflix docuseries.

Who has a camera ready for a surprise proposal? I can't work out if this pair thinks we're all thick or if they've genuinely deluded themselves. pic.twitter.com/5wksx9QYyk — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) December 8, 2022



Why are those who wanted Harry & Meghan to go away still writing columns and hosting shows about them?

— Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 6, 2022



just kicking back watching the usual suspects losing their mind over Harry & Meghan pic.twitter.com/PzQLlhOFkb — Toby Earle

See the reactions to the show below: