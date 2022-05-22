"I didn’t know if I could convincingly throw a punch at a woman": Arjun Rampal on 'Dhaakad'

A scene from 'Dhaakad', which released in theatres on May 20, 2022. (Image: Screen grab)

Playing the antagonist is not unexplored terrain for Arjun Rampal. He’s played negative roles in Ek Ajnabee, Don, Om Shanti Om, and, now, Dhaakad (released in cinemas on May 20). In the action drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Rampal plays Rudraveer, a baddie who runs a coal mafia and heads a human and arms trafficking racket.

The 49-year-old model turned actor and film producer, who won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Rock On (2009), spoke about the process of inhabiting a dark character and future plans.

What was the process for creating Rudraveer?

First, we did some photo shoots and stylised the characters in the film to get the look right. The hairstyle was a big help here. Then, as Rudraveer comes from the coal mines, I wanted him to have the dialect, to make him more earthy and organic.

Then there was the world the director Razy (Razneesh Ghai) created for me. The minute I was in Rudraveer’s den or in his space, with the tattoo on his neck and all the things around him... it's a very art-heavy film, and you have a good story to back you up, it all helps. Even the tattoo has a meaning. The tribal warriors of Nagaland would draw these lines for every killing they did.

What appealed to you about this project when you were offered it?

Initially I was in a bit of a fix because the producer Sohel Maklai and I have some history. Some 15 years ago he had come to me with a film, which I had signed, but I felt very awkward during one song shoot, returned the signing amount and left that movie. All these years later, he came back to me with this script.

He was still upset with me but we made our peace and he said he had this big action movie with Kangana on board in which he wanted me to play the antagonist. He introduced me to Razee who is an astute ad filmmaker who knew where he wanted to go with this story. I knew he is going to make something different.

I felt the uniqueness of Dhaakad was to see a female protagonist do all that male protagonists have been doing for years, presented using the skills of top technicians and action directors. But I was still unsure if I am right for this part. I have been brought up to protect women and I didn’t know if I could convincingly throw a punch at a woman. I had to get my head around that.

Then Razee gave Rudraveer’s speech to read – the one that comes right after the interval. That helped me understand the character’s mindset. It still took me a while to get my head around that. I knew it was going to be a challenge. It checked all my boxes and I cleared things with Sohel by seeing the film through.

Nowadays people talk about the grey shades of a character. Is Rudraveer all black?

Yes, he is extremely dark. He comes from circumstances, desperation. No one is born like that. The hand that is dealt to you can be unfair, and some people flip and go to the other side.

How do you come out of a character that is so negative, and not take those feelings home?

You don’t realise it when you are doing it, because you are acting and I do believe in going as realistic as possible. If you don’t feel it, then it won’t be right.

Every character you play teaches you something. Sometimes some nice qualities are imbibed, because you enjoyed those emotions. Sometimes it shows you should not ever be this kind of a human being. Experiencing those uncomfortable emotions can be torture while enacting them.

Luckily Gabriella (partner) and Arik (son) were on location, and at one point, both my daughters were also there, so I had all four at the shoot. To see that normalcy and have people I love around me helped dissipate that anger and hatred immediately.

You were recently seen in a couple of web series ('Final Call' and 'London Files'). On what basis are you choosing roles now?

At first it was very complicated choosing a film, and many of my initial choices came from a need to prove ones mettle, impress people and please everyone. But then you realise that those performances become shallow. So now I think whether I will be able to dive into the part and complete the film with a feeling of utmost satisfaction. Also the story needs to be relatable and entertaining.

What work have you got coming up?

I have done an Aparna Sen directed film called The Rapist, which is ready for release. It’s a poignant and strong story. I have finished two films with Abbas-Mastan. One is tentatively titled Penthouse (remake of Belgian film Loft) and a heist thriller Three Monkeys. I have done my first Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Pawan Kalyan and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. I play an interesting character from history. Then I am doing an action film called Crack with Vidyut Jammwal, and the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

You produced 'Daddy,' the biopic of Arun Gawli, in 2017. Any plans to return to producing films?

This is a really nice time to do stories and do different kinds of things, especially with OTT and cinemas. It’s an interesting time to be a producer. Let’s see.





